Storm clean-up underway in Forreston, volunteers step up

FORRESTON (WREX) — Just over 24 hours after a massive wind storm hit Forreston, village officials say the initial clean-up is almost finished thanks to the small town-nature of volunteers.

Mayor Mark Metzger said 90 percent of the debris is cleaned up Tuesday "thanks to the amazing help that was received today."

Forreston Public Works, the Ogle County Highway Department, Christian Aid Ministries, local Mennonites and dozens of other volunteers spent hours cleaning up, chopping down tree limbs and moving debris out of roads and off property.

The storm that hit Monday afternoon brought 80 to 100 mile-per-hour winds and it's something many lifelong locals say they haven't seen in four decades.

"It's a tribute to the people around here and I think even if you want to branch out further to northwest Illinois, typically when you see something like this everyone does come together to help each other out," Mayor Metzger said about the help.

Nicor is working to restore gas to the town and Comed will continue work at its substation to return power to the area. Officials said it's unknown how many people are affected and it's unclear when service will return. Comed has told 13 WREX the number without power in the region is in the thousands and some residents in northern Illinois said they won't have power until Saturday.

Structural engineers will be in Forreston to assess damage to buildings. If you have uninsured loss or damage to property, Mayor Metzger said to call the fire department or village officials.

Resources available

There is still a long journey ahead for some in Forreston who were displaced or who don't have electricity.

Comed has a cooling bus set up in Forreston with ice and water. Anyone is welcome to sit on the bus and cool off as temperatures climb throughout the week.

The Salvation Army fed 200 people Tuesday morning, up to 200 for lunch and it plans to feed the same amount of people for dinner Tuesday night.

Both of Forreston's gas stations are shut down because of the damage. Locals who need gas are asked to plan ahead and make the journey to Freeport. For essentials, the Forreston Fire Department has food, water, phone chargers and wifi for free and anyone to use.