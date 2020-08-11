South Africa’s poor scramble for anti-HIV drugs amid virus

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Across Africa and around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of antiretroviral drugs to many of the more than 24 million people who take them, endangering their lives. According to a study by UNAIDS, a six-month disruption of antiretroviral therapy in sub-Saharan Africa alone could lead to 500,000 additional AIDS-related deaths. An estimated 7.7 million people in South Africa are HIV positive, the largest number in the world, and 62% of them take the antiretroviral drugs that suppress the virus and prevent transmission. South Africa health advocacy groups are working to ensure the country’s HIV positive population gets its medications.