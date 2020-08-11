In Seattle, a Black police chief resigns over budget cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Efforts to cut spending on police _ a key demand of anti-racism demonstrators across the nation _ have claimed an unlikely target. Carmen Best, Seattle’s first Black police chief and one who enjoyed deep support in its minority communities, announced Monday night she is resigning in protest. It came just hours after the City Council voted to cut her pay and that of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition. She said she was OK with the pay cut, but not with having to lay off young officers, many of them minorities hired to improve diversity.