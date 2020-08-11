RPS 205 to begin school year one day later than expected, announces new plans for learning on Wednesdays

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students in RPS 205 will go back to school one day later than expected.

The RPS 205 board voted unanimously Tuesday to delay the district's first day until Sept. 2. The move gives teachers an extra day to plan and prepare for both remote and in-person learning. Board members say that day is needed to help teachers start 2020 on the right foot.

"We as a board would like to be able to show that we can conduct classes and we can meet the needs of our students and families who want class and meet the needs of those who want it to be remote while respecting the needs of our teachers as we're able," said RPS 205 Secretary of the Board Jude Makulec.

The board adds that Lewis Lemon Elementary School will be ready for the first day of school. This comes after part of the building caught fire during an arson back in July.

RPS 205 also announces new plans for learning on Wednesdays. Students will work both in-person and in remotely in small groups with teachers as needed. These groups will focus on social and emotional learning as well as extra help with mathematics and literacy. Groups will range from four to six students, whether they are online or in person.

The district says they are still working on specific details for these groups and how the work could change throughout the school year.