Rockford Public Schools delays start date

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students at Rockford Public Schools will start school one day later.

The school board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to move the district's start date from September 1 to September 2.

The board says they moved the start state back in order to give teachers an extra Teacher Institute Day. That day will help teachers and staff prep for both remote and in person learning.

RPS 205 will still offer students hybrid learning and remote learning.