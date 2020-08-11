 Skip to Content

Rockford Public Schools delays start date

New
8:19 pm Top News Stories, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students at Rockford Public Schools will start school one day later.

The school board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to move the district's start date from September 1 to September 2.

The board says they moved the start state back in order to give teachers an extra Teacher Institute Day. That day will help teachers and staff prep for both remote and in person learning.

RPS 205 will still offer students hybrid learning and remote learning.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is a photographer at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

Related Articles

Skip to content