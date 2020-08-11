 Skip to Content

Rockford man who gave child HIV sentenced to 60 years in prison

7:55 pm Crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing a child and giving that child HIV.

Stephen Grimes, 33, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and criminal transmission of HIV.

According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, Grimes admitted to the sexual abuse.

Grimes faced up to 82 years in prison for the charges. A judge handed down a 60 year sentence. He must serve at least 51 years before he is eligible for parole.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

