Rockford man who gave child HIV sentenced to 60 years in prison

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing a child and giving that child HIV.

Stephen Grimes, 33, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and criminal transmission of HIV.

According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, Grimes admitted to the sexual abuse.

Grimes faced up to 82 years in prison for the charges. A judge handed down a 60 year sentence. He must serve at least 51 years before he is eligible for parole.