Racist videos bring attention to US House race in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman who’s been blasted for racist videos and adamant support for the QAnon conspiracy theory faces a neurosurgeon who campaigned on his experience to improve the health care system in the Republican primary runoff for an open U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia. Tuesday’s race could indicate just how far candidates are able to push the limits of political rhetoric in the age of President Donald Trump before risking voter backlash. Businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has received national attention for videos and posts expressing racist views and supporting the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. That’s led some officials to condemn her campaign and raised opponent John Cowan’s profile. Both position themselves as staunch Trump supporters.