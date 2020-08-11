Quiet weather rolls on as humidity slowly rises

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After Monday's severe storms, the weather continues to provide quiet conditions for a while. The only change we may see is slowly rising humidity throughout the week.

Under pressure:

High pressure remains overhead, keeping the weather quiet and mainly clear. We should see sunshine through at least Friday.

The weather remains warm and slightly humid until the weekend.

Wednesday keeps the low humidity around. The moisture levels are down to levels we typically see in early fall, so there's no worry about any kind of mugginess in the air. Temperatures remain near average and slightly warmer than Tuesday. Look for highs in the middle to upper 80's. However, due to the lack of humidity, we won't have to deal with "feels like" conditions warmer than that.

The next couple of nights warm into the low 60's, but should still be fairly comfortable.

Starting Thursday, humidity is on the rise. Conditions will be slightly humid Thursday, then back to typical summer humidity Friday and Saturday. The weather won't get as humid as this past weekend, but levels do get close.

Temperatures remain steady in the middle 80's through Saturday.

Cool weather returns:

We recently had weather in the 70's during the day and lower 50's at night. Those conditions may be back for a while early next week.

There's a chance for rain either Saturday or Sunday, so keep an eye on the extended forecast.

The transition to cooler weather develops between Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will likely spark scattered showers and storms ahead of the cooler air. Models are split for now between Saturday or Sunday getting the rainfall, so keep an eye on the extended forecast. It's too early to say whether we'd see severe storms during the incoming cool down.

The weather may return to fall-like conditions, like earlier this month.

Once the front moves past, highs drop to the upper 70's Monday and Tuesday. The cool weather may last for the majority of next week before warming back to above average for the end of August.