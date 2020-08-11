Police in Kashmir probe claims of staged army gunbattle

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say they are investigating allegations from three families who say their relatives were killed by the military in a staged gunbattle and buried as unidentified militants. Police are taking “all necessary steps to ascertain facts” in the case, according to the police chief in Shopian district, where the Indian army said the the gunbattle took place in July 18. The three young men — aged 18, 21 and 25 years — are cousins who their families say had gone to Shopian to work as laborers. They were last heard from on July 17. On Sunday, the families said they were shown photographs of three bodies killed during the Shopian gunbattle and recognized them as the missing cousins.