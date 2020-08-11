Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

DENVER (AP) — The parents of a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold have sued police and medical officials. Tuesday’s lawsuit says the action is a way to seek accountability for the loss of a “beautiful soul” and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.” McClain was stopped by three white officers responding to a call about a suspicious person. Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him ketamine to calm him down. McClain suffered cardiac arrest and later died.