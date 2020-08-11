New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities in New Zealand are scrambling to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city goes back into lockdown. Authorities have found four cases of the virus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. The news came as an unpleasant surprise to many and raised questions about whether the general election would go ahead as planned next month. New Zealand has been praised globally for its virus response after initially stopping its spread by imposing a strict lockdown.