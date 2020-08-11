 Skip to Content

Mexico probing alleged bribes in ex-president’s campaign

6:26 pm National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s former president and finance secretary are squarely in the sights of the country’s attorney general, who says his office is investigating the alleged use of bribes to fund a presidential campaign. Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero said in a video Tuesday that a former head of Mexico’s state-run oil company has accused former President Enrique Peña Nieto and Finance Secretary Luis Videgaray of instructing him to pay campaign consultants with more than $4 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Gertz says once the information is vetted he will call Peña Nieto and Videgaray to give statements.

Associated Press

