 Skip to Content

Illinois reports 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

New
2:20 pm Coronavirus, News, Top Stories

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths related to the virus. Last week, Illinois saw two days with more than 2,000 cases.

The seven-day positivity rate remained the same as Monday at 4.1 percent.

Another 11 people died in Winnebago County from COVID-19, local health officials announced. The positivity rate in the county also went up from 2.9 percent yesterday to 3.5 percent today. The county reported five new cases.

Boone County reported only one new case while Dekalb County reported 13 additional cases of COVID-19.

coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content