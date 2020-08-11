Illinois reports 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths related to the virus. Last week, Illinois saw two days with more than 2,000 cases.

The seven-day positivity rate remained the same as Monday at 4.1 percent.

Another 11 people died in Winnebago County from COVID-19, local health officials announced. The positivity rate in the county also went up from 2.9 percent yesterday to 3.5 percent today. The county reported five new cases.

Boone County reported only one new case while Dekalb County reported 13 additional cases of COVID-19.