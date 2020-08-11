Harlem School District delays first day of school

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) Harlem School District students will not go back to school on the date originally planned, according to the district.

Parents were notified that students will not be back in school until Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the district said. The original start date was Aug. 24.

Teachers must still report to work on Aug. 17. The district said this extra time before students are back will allow teachers more time to plan for an unusual school year.

The district released its back-to-school plan last month, offering a hybrid plan of remote and in-person learning.

