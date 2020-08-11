 Skip to Content

Harlem School District delays first day of school

New
12:46 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) Harlem School District students will not go back to school on the date originally planned, according to the district.

Parents were notified that students will not be back in school until Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the district said. The original start date was Aug. 24.

Teachers must still report to work on Aug. 17. The district said this extra time before students are back will allow teachers more time to plan for an unusual school year.

The district released its back-to-school plan last month, offering a hybrid plan of remote and in-person learning.

13 WREX is following this story and will have more information on 13 News at 5 and 6.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content