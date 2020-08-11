Gonzalez expected to start for Chicago at Detroit

Chicago White Sox (8-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-5, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Gio Gonzalez (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 1.17 ERA, .65 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 182 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Detroit leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (left knee).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (left thumb), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Jose Abreu: (right hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.