Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

MITO, Japan (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million. That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Health officials believe the actual number is much higher, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those infected have no symptoms. The U.S., India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22. It took six months or so to get to 10 million cases after the virus first appeared in central China late last year. It took just over six weeks for that number to double.