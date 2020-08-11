German authorities conduct raids in money laundering probe

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have raided an import-export company and the home of a businessman in the state of Brandenburg on suspicion he was involved in a scheme to launder millions of euros (dollars) for Russian criminals. The suspect is accused of receiving some 7 million euros ($8.3 million) in illegally obtained money, laundering it in Germany and then transferring it to offshore accounts for “individuals from Russia,” the Frankfurt prosecutors office said Tuesday. The suspect is alleged to have been part of the so-called “Troika Laundromat” – a money laundering network linked to the former Russian investment bank Troika Dialog.