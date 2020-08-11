State Supreme Court consolidates lawsuits on Pritzker orders

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has declined to consider a downstate legal battle over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-related orders and moved the case to Sangamon County. It’ll be consolidated with a similar case. The move comes as the first-term Democrat was expected in a Clay County courtroom this week. Pritzker’s orders have faced several legal challenges, which courts have mostly upheld. But in Clay County, Republican Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia sued over the restrictions, claiming Pritzker exceeded his authority under state statutes. Judge Michael McHaney ruled in his favor last month.