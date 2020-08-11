Bucks beat Wizards 126-113 despite Antetokounmpo ejection

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 24 points on five 3-pointers and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards 126-113 despite NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo getting ejected in the second quarter for headbutting Moritz Wagner. Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn’t like the call in what had become a physical game early on. During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner on the way to the bench and started jabbering at him before headbutting him and drawing the ejection. Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 20 points and Ish Smith added 19.