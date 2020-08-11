Belvidere District 100 will do remote only learning through first quarter

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere District 100 students will only do remote learning through at least the first quarter of the school year.



All students in kindergarten through twelfth grade will be issued a Chromebook. Daily attendance will be taken and recorded. Additionally, the district says assignments, projects and assessments will resume.



The first day of remote learning is scheduled for September 8. The district will use the upcoming weeks to provide extra training for staff, ensure high quality instruction for students, and create tools to support parents. A new annual calendar will be proposed at the August 17th board meeting that will specify updated “attendance” days for the school year including the last day of student “attendance.”



The district says some students will receive targeted services may be able to attend school in-person.



On Aug. 21, families will be given instruction on where to pick up their Chromebooks. On Sept. 4, students will receive a welcome message from their teachers with an outline of activities for the first week of school, which begins Sept. 8.



The district says they are hoping seniors can take the SAT in person on Sept. 23.



13 WREX is following this story and we will bring you updates as they become available.