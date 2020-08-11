 Skip to Content

13 INVESTIGATES PREVIEW: Students allege racism at Oregon schools is ignored by district leaders

OREGON (WREX) — Four Oregon schools students, both past and present, say racism is a big problem at every level in the school district.

"I've been called the 'N' word since my kindergarten year like through my senior year," said Trey Woolsey, a graduate of Oregon High School.

The friends sat down with 13 Investigates to share their stories, not just of the racism they endured from other students while attending school, but their struggles in getting district leaders to do something about it.

Our investigation uncovers what some district and school leaders are aware of, and what they're doing about. You can watch our full report Wednesday at 5 p.m.

