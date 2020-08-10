Winn. Co. Sheriff forecasts additional spending, board seeks solutions

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — At nearly $29 million, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office gets more funding than any other department in the county. This year, it's on track to spend millions more than it's allowed, per the last fiscal budget, and that's something that's not sitting well with some county board members.

Winnebago County is on track to end this fiscal year, $10 million in the red for the county as a whole.

"We can't tax our way out of this problem," Board member Paul Arena said.

Nearly $3 million of that $10 million is coming from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

"We have relatively the same amount of money, now less because of COVID, and we have increasing needs by the community," Chairman Frank Haney explained.

Chairman Haney and Arena said the Sheriff's Office is the only department that consistently spends more than the department's allotted budget, and it's not a recent problem.

"It goes back multiple administrations, multiple county boards, multiple chairmen, multiple staff, and multiple sheriffs," Haney said.

Arena agreed.

"We're having a repeated pattern of behavior that's going to lead to a financial crisis," Arena said.

This year, the sheriff's budget forecast calls for an extra $2.7 million, on top of its $28.9 million budget.

The Sheriff denied our request for an interview, but his office said the added costs are for medical care and supplies.

In order to pay for it, the county would need to dip into its reserves. While all the county board members 13 News spoke to acknowledge the importance of public safety, many say, you can only pull from the reserves so many times.

"We'll have spent the reserves down to a threshold where it costs us more to borrow money," Arena said. "Are we going to set a new threshold?"

But Arena said he has a plan to introduce to the board on Thursday at it's next full meeting. Arena's plan is that a department can only go over budget if it knows where it can get the money from. That way, the source doesn't just become the reserve fund. It would potentially eliminate a crutch the county has used for nearly a decade.

And Finance Committee Member Burt Gerl added overtime costs are a big financial strain at the sheriff's office.

Here's a breakdown of the what that overtime is costing taxpayers this fiscal year.

Corrections - $691,639

Law Enforcement - $790,333

911 Call Center - $132,388

TOTAL = $1,614,360

And while there is certainly a lot to discuss at the board's Thursday meeting regarding the budget, one board member is advocating for that conversation to happen in-person.

Fred Wescott sent an email to board members Monday that said, if first responders, teachers, and taxpayers can get back to work, then leadership should do the same.

Chairman Haney responded by saying he will do what the board wants.

It is worth noting at the last full board meeting on July 23, 75 percent of board members chose Zoom to attend.