Virus-linked border moves raise fears on free travel in EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — Concern is mounting about the future of free travel in Europe as countries continue to introduce uncoordinated border restrictions to combat the coronavirus. Europe’s economies have been battered by the disease, and the free movement of goods and people is vital to get them up and running again. But over the last five years, European countries have got used to slapping on travel restrictions. First it was over the arrival of more than a million migrants in 2015. Now, the measures have become a quick fix to allay health concerns. The EU commission is warning of a “second wave” of closures like the chaotic restrictions that blocked traffic and medical equipment after Europe’s first outbreak in February.