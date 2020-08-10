Virginia man who drove through BLM protest: 6 years in jail

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who a prosecutor described as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in June has been sentenced to six years in jail. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 36-year-old Harry H. Rogers was convicted Monday of six misdemeanors and sentenced to a year in jail for each charge. Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident. The judge didn’t uphold hate crime enhancement on four simple assault charges, agreeing with the defense argument that the three victims, all of whom are white, were not targeted because of their race.