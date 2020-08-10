UN envoy says Guinea-Bissau in fragile state after elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Guinea-Bissau says the “political crisis and the parliamentary paralysis” following elections this year have left the impoverished West African nation in a fragile state as the United Nations prepares to end its peace-building mission at the end of the year. Rosine Sori-Coulibaly told a virtual Security Council meeting that recent political developments have led to “a politically charged atmosphere with mounting mistrust” among political players. Guinea-Bissau, a nation of of just over 1.6 million inhabitants located between Senegal to the north and Guinea to the east and south, has long been beset by instability, corruption and drug trafficking.