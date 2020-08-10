Trump wants to host G-7 — and Russia — after election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to host the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations after the November presidential election and still plans to invite Russia, which was kicked out of the G-7 for its activities in Ukraine. He says that because of COVID-19, the meeting could be done in person or through teleconferencing. In June, the European Union joined a growing chorus of G-7 members insisting that Russia must not be allowed back into the fold. Trump, as host of this year’s summit, is in charge of the guest list and has said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India.