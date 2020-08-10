Trump abruptly leaves podium moments after starting coronavirus briefing

(CNN) -- President Trump abruptly departed the briefing room on Monday moments after starting his coronavirus briefing.

Moments later, he returned to the podium and told reporters that he had been escorted out of the briefing because there was a shooting outside of the White House.

"I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work, but there was an actual shooting, and somebody's been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by Secret Service, so we'll see what happens," Trump said.

A senior administration official confirmed to CNN that there was active shooter and the shooter is in custody.

The incident happened at the corder of 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, just outside of the White House grounds close to Lafayette park.