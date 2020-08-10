Thousands without power after storms sweep through Stateline

(WREX) -- More than 13,000 ComEd customers in Rockford are without power after severe storms sweep through Monday afternoon.

The ComEd outage map shows roughly 60 outages inside the Rockford city limits and dozens more outside of the city.

In Freeport, roughly 2,000 customers are without power, and 1,100 near Forreston.

Multiple people reported power lines and trees down from high winds and rain, Rockford Firefighters ask people to stay in place.

ComEd says it is working to repair lines and will start with critical facilities like hospitals, fire stations, police stations and nursing homes.

“This could be a significant storm with hurricane force winds. ComEd is ready to meet the needs of our customers,” said Terry Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd in a news release. “We are taking proper precautions to work safely and to make sure we can restore affected customers quickly.”

If you see a downed power line, call ComEd at 1-800-334-7661 and do not approach it. ComEd encourages customers to call the company directly if their power is out, customers can also text OUT to 26633.