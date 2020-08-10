Sunny skies return after Monday’s storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A very active late afternoon and early evening in the Stateline with numerous severe showers and storms causing nearly widespread damage. Storm reports have swept from the southern Lee County and well into the Wisconsin- Illinois Stateline.

There have been reports of down power lines across the Stateline as well. Please make sure that if you encounter a down power line that you contact the local authorities and do not go near it. A few areas may still have flooded roadways, so pay close attention while driving tonight. Turn around and do not drown.

The good news, showers and storms are out of the Stateline for most of the night. There will remain a small chance for a few showers to pop up in the area. However, the likelihood is very small. The biggest thing to not is behind that potent storm system came a cold front. This will drop temperatures in to the lower 60's for tonight and lead to some well deserved cooler highs for more of the work week.

COOL & QUIET:

A high pressures system will continue to build into the Stateline for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will give us the chance to see temperatures fall into the average territory (the lower to middle '80s) into the mid-week. Dew points will also see a slight decline in dew points as well. Highs remain in the middle 80s through the rest of the week, but dew points begin to creep back up after Wednesday.

Furthermore, mostly sunny skies return to the Stateline as well with high-pressure overhead. As northwesterly winds drag in drier air, dew points fall into the lower 60s and even upper 50s. There will be a slight chance for showers starting Thursday and heading into Friday. Currently, no severe weather is expected for the Stateline on those days.