Stewart’s 25 points lead Storm to 5th straight victory

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and a season-high seven assists, and the Seattle Storm won their fifth straight game with an 89-71 victory over the Chicago Sky. Stewart had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter as Seattle built a 15-point lead after scoring 33 points. Seattle led 46-28 at halftime by holding the Sky to 10 second-quarter points. Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle (7-1). Allie Quigley led Chicago (5-3) with 13 points.