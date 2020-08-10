Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT

FOR WALWORTH…SOUTHEASTERN ROCK…SOUTHWESTERN RACINE AND WESTERN

KENOSHA COUNTIES…

At 323 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Clinton to near Hebron, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Rochester,

Wheatland, Genoa City, Walworth, Silver Lake, Clinton,

Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Powers Lake, Browns Lake,

Como, Pell Lake, Twin Lakes and Bohners Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH