Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 2:04 PM CDT until MON 2:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Jo Daviess County in northwestern Illinois…

Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 230 PM CDT.

* At 203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Massbach to 6 miles southwest of Pearl City to near

Lanark, moving northeast at 60 mph.

These are very dangerous storms!

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Lena, Pearl City, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, German

Valley, Rock City, Ridott, Buena Vista, Loran, Rock Grove,

Orangeville, Kent, Eleroy, Damascus, Scioto Mills, Winneshiek,

Elmoville and Stephenson County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing

widespread wind damage! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure

and stay away from windows!

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…80MPH