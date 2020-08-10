Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 2:03 PM CDT until MON 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

La Salle County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 202 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Council Hill to near Mount Carroll to near

Annawan to near Galesburg, moving east at 70 mph.

These are very dangerous storms.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strong winds

may last for more than 30 minutes!

SOURCE…Automated wind measurements. There have been multiple

measured wind gusts of 80 mph across the Quad Cities with

this line of storms!

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include…

DeKalb, Belvidere, Loves Park, Ottawa, Sycamore, Streator, Peru, La

Salle, Sandwich, Mendota, Poplar Grove, Genoa, Marseilles,

Sheridan, Shabbona, Candlewick Lake, Lake Holiday, Cortland,

Oglesby and Cherry Valley.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 41 and 77.

I-80 between mile markers 73 and 103.

I-88 between mile markers 83 and 101.

I-90 between mile markers 19 and 31.

This includes… Northern Illinois University, Sandwich Fairgrounds,

Boone County Fairgrounds, Buffalo Rock State Park, Illini State Park,

Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, Starved

Rock State Park, and Tri-County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind

speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are

especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be

overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the

lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause

serious injury and significant property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…80MPH