Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN LAFAYETTE AND GREEN COUNTIES…

At 207 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near New Glarus to near Winslow, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus, Monticello, Albany, Argyle,

Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South Wayne, Fayette, Lamont,

Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Juda, Jordan Center, Yellowstone Lake St

Park and Woodford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH