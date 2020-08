Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT

FOR JO DAVIESS…STEPHENSON…NORTHWESTERN JACKSON…SOUTHERN DUBUQUE

AND NORTHEASTERN JONES COUNTIES…

At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Schapville, or

12 miles east of Galena, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Several

reports of quarter to golf ball size hail were recieved

from Freeport from trained spotters.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Dubuque, Freeport, Galena, Asbury, Lena, Bellevue, Cascade, Stockton,

Epworth, East Dubuque, Farley, Warren, Peosta, Hanover, Pearl City,

Elizabeth, Cedarville, Davis, Woodbine and Dakota.

HAIL…1.50IN

WIND…60MPH