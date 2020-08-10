Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT

FOR ROCK ISLAND…WHITESIDE…NORTHERN HENRY…CARROLL…NORTHWESTERN

BUREAU…JACKSON…SCOTT…NORTHEASTERN MUSCATINE AND CLINTON

COUNTIES…

At 206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Shannon to near Emerson to near Sheffield, moving

east at 60 mph.

These are very dangerous storms.

HAZARD…90 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. This line of storms has a history

of producing up to 90 mph wind gusts and significant tree

damage.

IMPACT…You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may

be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes

will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses

will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect

extensive tree damage and power outages.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline,

Sterling, Rock Falls, Maquoketa, Morrison, Durant, Mount Carroll,

Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt, Milan, Colona, Camanche and Le

Claire.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 48.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 21.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 44.

Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing

widespread wind damage across. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…90MPH