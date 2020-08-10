Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 2:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT
FOR ROCK ISLAND…WHITESIDE…NORTHERN HENRY…CARROLL…NORTHWESTERN
BUREAU…JACKSON…SCOTT…NORTHEASTERN MUSCATINE AND CLINTON
COUNTIES…
At 206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Shannon to near Emerson to near Sheffield, moving
east at 60 mph.
These are very dangerous storms.
HAZARD…90 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. This line of storms has a history
of producing up to 90 mph wind gusts and significant tree
damage.
IMPACT…You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may
be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes
will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses
will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect
extensive tree damage and power outages.
Locations impacted include…
Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline,
Sterling, Rock Falls, Maquoketa, Morrison, Durant, Mount Carroll,
Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt, Milan, Colona, Camanche and Le
Claire.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.
Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306.
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 48.
Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 21.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 44.
Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing
widespread wind damage across. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…90MPH