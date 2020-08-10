Sam Mewis signs with Manchester City ahead of WSL season

Midfielder Sam Mewis has signed with Manchester City ahead of the Women’s Super League season. Mewis, who was on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup last summer in France, comes to Manchester City from the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League. The 27-year-old Mewis has made 67 appearances with the national team and has scored 18 goals. She has 14 goals and 11 assists since moving from the Western New York Flash to the Courage. Manchester City opens the WSL season on the weekend of Sept. 5-6 at newly promoted Aston Villa.