Romanian midwife championed in Britain as homeland in crisis

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian midwife who emigrated to Britain in 2012 has become one of the faces of the U.K. campaign celebrating its National Health Service. Claudia Anghel tells The Associated Press that her decision to leave Romania was not primarily about money but about the lack respect for her profession, systemic corruption and better prospects for her son. Anghel’s success story as one of 600,000 Romanians in Britain shows how corruption has left huge gaps in the Romanian health sector and society in general. One analyst says young doctors now will not tolerate a system in which promotions are decided by political connections instead of merit. Transparency International lists Romania 70th among 180 nations ranked according to their perceived levels of corruption.