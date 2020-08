ROCKFORD (WREX) — An intersection on Rockford's west side is closed down due to a weapons violation.



The Rockford Police Department tweeted about the violation just after 10 p.m. Monday.



Police say it's in the area of Auburn and Horsman streets. Details are limited, but police say it was a shots fired incident and no one was injured in the incident.



We will continue to provide updates as they become available.