Rockford Fire: Stay in place until storm passes

Updated
Last updated today at 3:24 pm
3:20 pm

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford firefighters encourage people to stay in place after severe storms sweep through.

Firefighters ask that you stay in place until the storm has passed and they can assess damage.

"If you go out, please do not drive through standing water and avoid any downed power lines," Rockford Fire tweeted Monday afternoon.

High winds and heavy rain knocked over trees and power lines, multiple people have reported lines and trees down across Rockford.

This is a developing story.

James Stratton

James Stratton

