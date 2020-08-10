Protesters met with jeers by crowd with guns in Nevada city

MINDEN, Nev. (AP) — Several dozen Black Lives Matter demonstrators at a weekend protest in rural Nevada were greeted by a far larger group of counter-demonstrators, including some bearing military-style weapons and tactical gear. A sheriff who had made controversial remarks earlier about the racial injustice movement reported no arrests or serious incidents. The clash of rallies Saturday came days after Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley drew attention for telling the local library not to bother calling 911 for help after board members publicly considered a statement opposing “all forms of racism, hatred, inequality and injustice” and the line “We support #Black Lives Matter.”