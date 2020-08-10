PHOTOS: Severe storms causes damage in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — Severe weather Monday afternoon in the Stateline leaves behind downed trees, power lines and leaves thousands without power.



Forreston was an area severely hit by the storms to a point where a press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.



13 WREX will take it live on Facebook and at www.WREX.com.



As of 4:52 p.m., there's more than 20,000 thousand people in the Stateline without power, according to ComEd.



Here's a look at some other storm damage in the Stateline.