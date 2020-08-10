 Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Severe storms causes damage in the Stateline

Rockford Tree Down (Loop 9)
Rockford storm damage, Aug. 10, 2020
Owen Center Road Tree Down (Loop 9)
Owen Center Road Tree Down. Aug. 10, 2020
Rockford Tree Damage (Loop 9)
Forreston Damage 3 (Loop 9)
Maggie Damage 4 Web Pic
Storm damage in Rockford, Aug. 10, 2020
Maggie Damage 2 Web Pic
Maggie Damage 1 Web Pic
Forreston Damage 7 (Loop 9)
Maggie Damage 3 Web Pic
Forreston Damage 6 (Loop 9)
Forreston Damage 4 (Loop 9)
STATELINE (WREX) — Severe weather Monday afternoon in the Stateline leaves behind downed trees, power lines and leaves thousands without power.

Forreston was an area severely hit by the storms to a point where a press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

13 WREX will take it live on Facebook and at www.WREX.com.

As of 4:52 p.m., there's more than 20,000 thousand people in the Stateline without power, according to ComEd.

Here's a look at some other storm damage in the Stateline.

13 WREX Newsroom

