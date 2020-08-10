Pacioretty, Golden Knights to take on resurgent Blackhawks

Max Pacioretty is expected to return to the lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights when they face the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Pacioretty, who led Vegas with 32 goals and 66 points this season, was sidelined by a minor injury during training camp. He rehabbed in Las Vegas while the team traveled to Edmonton to begin playing again. The Golden Knights are the top seed in the Western Conference, but the Blackhawks are coming off an impressive performance against Edmonton in their qualifying series.