Overnight shooting at Rockford hotel leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shooting at a Rockford hotel leaves one person with life-threatening injuries.

Details on the shooting are limited at this time, but police say the incident happened at a hotel in the 700 block of Clark Dr. just after midnight.

Authorities did not say which hotel the shooting happened at.

Police say when they arrived on scene, there was a shooting victim with life-threatening injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

