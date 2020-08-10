Overnight shooting at Rockford hotel leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shooting at a Rockford hotel leaves one person with life-threatening injuries.



Details on the shooting are limited at this time, but police say the incident happened at a hotel in the 700 block of Clark Dr. just after midnight.



Authorities did not say which hotel the shooting happened at.



Police say when they arrived on scene, there was a shooting victim with life-threatening injuries.



