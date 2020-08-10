MTA asks Apple’s help to solve iPhone mask issues

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s mass transit agency wants Apple to come up with a better way for iPhone users to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, as it seeks to guard against the spread of the coronavirus in buses and subways. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye says riders have been seen removing their masks to unlock their phones using face-recognition technology. Apple already has released an update that simplifies the unlock process for people wearing masks, but the MTA wants additional measures.