Larry Wilmore, Amber Ruffin anchor weekly late-night shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New streamer Peacock is launching a pair of weekly late-night comedy series with Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin. A writer-performer on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Ruffin was among the first African American women to write for a late-night show. Wilmore is a sitcom creator who’s also known for his on-camera Comedy Central work that included the 2015-16 “The Nightly Show.” The shows are set to launch in September, with 11 episodes ordered for Wilmore’s series and nine for Ruffin’s. Peacock said Monday that the new comedy block anchored by the pair will add more topicality and news to its lineup.