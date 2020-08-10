In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been in this situation before. A dozen years ago, she negotiated a deal with the Republican White House to save the U.S. economy. Those lessons from the Great Recession are now punctuating the coronavirus talks. With Republicans again balking at big government bailouts, Democratic leaders are holding firm. They are using their leverage to force President Donald Trump into a politically risky standoff over help for millions of Americans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin told governors Monday passing congressional legislation remains the “first choice,” according to audio of the phone call obtained by The Associated Press.