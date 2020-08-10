Illinois reports 1,319 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, with one death. The cases reported Monday brings to 195,399 confirmed cases and 7,637 deaths in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 3 through August 9 is at 4.1%. As the new numbers were announced, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced an emergency housing assistance program for Illinoisans financially impacted by COVID-19. The IHDA will allocate $150 million to help income-eligible residents pay rent. Tenants whose applications are approved will receive a one-time grant of $5,000 paid directly to their landlords to cover missed rent payments beginning from March 2020 or to alleviate rent debt through December 2020.