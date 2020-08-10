Illinois launches largest emergency housing assistance program in the nation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Renter struggling to pay their bills due to a loss of income from Covid-19 now have a new option in Illinois.



The Illinois Housing Development Authority created the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to support 30,000 Illinois renters be able to afford their rent.



"People were working, they had bills to pay they were current on their rent," says IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust, "and then all of a sudden Covid comes and now hours are reduced or they've lost their jobs entirely."



Now, tenants and landlords can apply for a one-time $5,000 grant, paid directly to the landlord, to cover missed rent and pre-payments for future months.



Faust says these dollars come at a critical moment in the midst of the pandemic.

"As of now, the unemployment boost is gone, so we think the need for this grant is going to be greater than ever."

Funding for the program was made possible thanks to the Cares Act. Applications for the ERA will be accepted August 10 through August 21, and both the tenant and the landlord must apply.



If you do not have internet access or a computer to apply with, IHDA has partnered with community partners, like HomeStart in Rockford, to help renters apply.



"Our roll is to make sure everyone has all the information that they need," says HomeStart Executive Director Sarah Brinkmann.



"This assistance is essential for people, especially with everyone not knowing whats happening with the unemployment benefits," says Brinkmann. "So its really important to give people a stable place to live while they're figuring out their financial picture."



Households who've lost income due to Covid-19, have an unpaid rent balance on or after March 1, and the household income prior to March 1 was within the allowable limits are eligible for assistance.



Brinkmann says she encourages anyone facing financial hardships to apply.



"If you hide and pretend this isn't happening, you're going to end up in a worst position," says Brinkmann. "The more bold you feel about your right to get your needs met, the more people are going to be able to help you."



Here is a list of frequently asked questions and more information on the program: