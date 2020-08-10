IHDA launches emergency rental assistance program

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- There is a new relief program that launched Monday for renters across the state struggling to pay their bills.

Hundreds of hard working Stateline familes who've never needed assistance before, are turning to it now in a time of unprecedented need.

People were working, they had bills to pay they were current on their rent, and then all of a sudden covid comes and now hours are reduced or they've lost their jobs entirely," Illinois Housing Development Authority executive director Kristin Faust says.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority created the "emergency rental assistance program" to support 30,000 Illinois renters.

Tenants and landlords can apply for a one time $5,000 grant paid directly to the landlord to cover missed rent and pre-payments for future months.

Faust says these dollars come at a critical moment in the midst of the pandemic.

“As of now, the unemployment boost is gone, so we think the need for this grant is going to be greater than ever," Faust said.

Funding for the program was made possible thanks to the cares act and partner agencies like Homestart are getting the word out and helping renters apply.

“Our roll is to make sure everyone has all the information that they need," Homestart executive director Sarah Brinkmann said.

If you don't have internet access or a computer to apply with, Homestart is standing by ready to help.

“This assistance is essential for people, especially with everyone not knowing whats happening with the unemployment benefits. So it’s really important to give people a stable place to live while they're figuring out their financial picture," Brinkmann said.

“We have four stations set up, so we're just ready to go."

Households who've lost income due to COVID-19 have unpaid rent and meet income requirements are eligible for assistance. And Brinkmann encourages anyone facing financial hardships to apply.

“If you hide and pretend this isn't happening, you're going to end up in a worst position. The more bold you feel about your right to get your needs met, the more people are going to be able to help you," Brinkmann said.

Ensuring renters have a solid foundation to get back on their feet during the pandemic.

The application is open now through August 21.